March 7 Transactions Update
March 7, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
We are one day away from the first game ever in Arena Football One history! Get pumped up and get ready for all the action on EvergreenNOW tomorrow night as Southwest Kansas plays host to the Nashville Kats.
The following players have been signed to their respective Arena Football One teams for the 2025 AF1 season.
Tevita Sekonaia Mounga Billings OL
Marion Leventritt Nashville K
Kenyatta Kendrick Salina DL
The following players have been released from their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization once they clear waivers.
Dominique Robertson Salina OL
Tyler Royal Billings DL
Kam Harvey Oregon WR
Nickolas Cade Oregon ATH
Cayden Burger Oregon OL
Gerrald Morris Nashville WR
Justin Cooks Nashville OL
Kyhree Marshall Salina DB
Jeremy Reynolds Salina K
CJ Wright Salina DL
Colton Ryan Salina DL
Millard Thomas Salina WR
Zachary Hannibal Nashville DB
The following players have been placed on the league suspended list.
Anthony Redmond Salina OL
Trevonte Coleman Corpus Christi RB
Aaron Dilworth Salina WR
