March 7 Transactions Update

March 7, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We are one day away from the first game ever in Arena Football One history! Get pumped up and get ready for all the action on EvergreenNOW tomorrow night as Southwest Kansas plays host to the Nashville Kats.

The following players have been signed to their respective Arena Football One teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Tevita Sekonaia Mounga Billings OL

Marion Leventritt Nashville K

Kenyatta Kendrick Salina DL

The following players have been released from their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization once they clear waivers.

Dominique Robertson Salina OL

Tyler Royal Billings DL

Kam Harvey Oregon WR

Nickolas Cade Oregon ATH

Cayden Burger Oregon OL

Gerrald Morris Nashville WR

Justin Cooks Nashville OL

Kyhree Marshall Salina DB

Jeremy Reynolds Salina K

CJ Wright Salina DL

Colton Ryan Salina DL

Millard Thomas Salina WR

Zachary Hannibal Nashville DB

The following players have been placed on the league suspended list.

Anthony Redmond Salina OL

Trevonte Coleman Corpus Christi RB

Aaron Dilworth Salina WR

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 7, 2025

March 7 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.