Game Preview: Week 0 (0-0) Southwest Kansas Storm vs (0-0) Nashville Kats

The moment that all Arena Football One fans have been waiting for has FINALLY arrived. Months of offseason planning, preparation, training, and execution, have led to this historic matchup between AF1 foes. With training camp in the rearview and final rosters now set, the only thing left to do is play the game we all love. We have Week 0 action kicking off the inaugural 2025 Arena Football One season this Saturday, March 8, as the Southwest Kansas Storm host the Nashville Kats, streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW!

players to watch: southwest kansas

The Storm will be led by former Prairie View A&M University Quarterback Jalen Morton. The former NFL, CFL, and USFL signal-caller leads the charge for Southwest Kansas in 2025 after an impressive training camp. The six-foot-four, 226-pounder from Arlington, TX is ready to showcase his talents in the AF1. This dual-threat athlete who put up over 6,800 all-purpose yards at the collegiate level is on our list of players to watch this week. The Storm will look to use every bit of Morton's abilities against Nashville. Morton will get the opportunity to throw to one of AF1's most prolific receivers, Da'Quan Bailey-Brown. A true "Home Run Hitter" with the ball in his hands, Bailey-Brown will command the defense's attention all game long. Southwest Kansas welcomes Bailey-Brown back after a monster 2024 season as both a receiver and an elite-level return specialist. All eyes will be on the Morton-to-Bailey-Brown connection this Saturday night.

Defensively, look for the Storm to try and control the trenches against Nashville. Along the defensive line, players such as Robert Cooper, David Faccone, and Tavis Malakius look to "set the tone" and create havoc for the Kats. With the line of scrimmage in order, the back end of the defense looks to make an impact for Southwest Kansas as well. Defensive Backs Michael Lawson and Dontra Matthews will roam in the secondary looking to make plays against both of Nashville's Quarterbacks. Storm Head Coach Gary Thomas has assembled a great roster in 2025 and looks to dominate opposing AF1 teams this year.

players to watch: nashville

Speaking of Nashville's Quarterbacks, we will get to see both of them play on Saturday. Kats Head Coach Darren Arbet mentioned that both Kory Curtis and Jake Dunniway will see time on Saturday against the Storm. Curtis, a former Ohio State and Gannon University prospect, will make his Arena Football debut this weekend. This six-foot-four, 235-pound gunslinger will command Nashville's offense with peak efficiency and decisiveness. Dunniway, who spent time in the CFL previously, makes his Arena Football debut as well. The former Sacramento State signal-caller has been in a "pro system" before and will use every bit of his past experiences this season for the Kats. Regardless of who the Quarterback is, Nashville has a plethora of weapons who can make plays at receiver. The group is led by Arena veterans Dezmon Epps and Jordan Gandy, and newcomer Isiah McKoy. Collectively, this trio will look to wreak havoc on the Storm's secondary.

As we switch over to the Nashville defense, their anchor will be Defensive Lineman Roderick Perry II. A former undrafted free agent of the Cleveland Browns back in 2022, Perry II brings relentless effort and energy to the Kats defensive line. Other key contributors along Nashville's front include Justin Alexandre, Johnny Hudson, and Ezrah Thibodeaux. Establishing the line of scrimmage will be key for Coach Arbet and his staff on Saturday. Linebacker/Fullback Calvin Fance is another key player to watch for Nashville's defense. A leader of men and "a heck of a player" per Coach Arbet, Fance looks to be in the middle of everything Nashville plans to do on defense.

KEYS TO VICTORY

For Southwest Kansas, look for an offense that will be high-powered and fast-flowing. Morton can sling it, and Bailey-Brown is capable of taking it to the end zone on any play. Good protection and blocking will be factors for the Storm as they look to secure a victory in Dodge City. For Nashville, both Quarterbacks look to make impressive debuts with a great group of playmakers around them. Epps, Gandy, and McKoy will give the Storm trouble all game long if not defended properly. This game will ultimately come down to who can control the trenches and make plays when it matters most. Both of these franchises have excellent head coaches and coaching staffs who will have their players prepared for the battle ahead. Fans can expect a high scoring affair on Saturday with plenty of highlight reel plays. With Arena Football One Commissioner Jeff Fisher in attendance, these two squads look to put on a show in Week 0!

