Katie Linendoll to Headline SeaWolves Eclipse Block Party

March 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today the details for their Eclipse 'Block' Party on Monday, April 8 at UPMC Park presented by CVS Health.

The free community event will be headlined by Emmy-winning TV personality, country music artist and Erie native Katie Linendoll. She will perform live with The Roads Below beginning at 1 p.m.

Eclipse Block Party festivities are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. and include youth activities and inflatable games, autograph stations with SeaWolves players and coaches, photo opportunities with the 2023 Eastern League Championship trophy and mascot C. Wolf, chances to win SeaWolves prizes including tickets to Opening Night (Tuesday, April 9), and the opportunity to watch the eclipse from the Bud Light Party Deck and seating areas inside UPMC Park.

"Erie's Total Solar Eclipse will be a memorable experience, and we look forward to welcoming local SeaWolves fans and community visitors to UPMC Park on April 8," SeaWolves President Greg Coleman said.

"I am so excited to be back playing in my hometown and at one of my absolute favorite places --- the SeaWolves," Katie Linendoll said. "My enthusiasm for the Eclipse Block Party is like sponge candy wrapped inside a pepperoni ball dipped in ranch dressing."

Eclipse glasses will be available for the first 1,000 attendees. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m., with the moon fully obscuring the sun from 3:16-3:20 p.m. Concession stands, the SeaWolves ticket office and Team Store will all be open for the event. No outside food, beverages, bags, or backpacks will be permitted to be brought into UPMC Park. Limited edition SeaWolves Eclipse apparel is now available for pre-order at seawolves.com.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available for the 2024 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300. In-person single game ticket sales will begin on Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

