Kash Oladapo: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 3
Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from March 27, 2026
- Game Preview: Sarasota Paradise vs Portland Hearts of Pine - Sarasota Paradise
- Kickers Return to the Road for Matchup with One Knoxville SC - Richmond Kickers
- Sarasota Paradise Sign Swedish Talent Hugo Bäckstrand - Sarasota Paradise
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