Kasek Dealt to Danbury

The Prowlers coaching staff announced today that they have traded the rights of left winger Matyas Kasek to the Danbury Hat Tricks for future considerations and an undisclosed amount of cash. The move correlates to the roster building of the Prowlers and the salary cap of the league. Coach Pace did not comment any further regarding the transaction, other than wishing Kasek the best of luck with his new club.

