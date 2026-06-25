Kansas City's Road to Challenge Cup

Published on June 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Watch the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video. And don't miss the NWSL, back in action on July 3rd!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 25, 2026

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