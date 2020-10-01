Kansas City Royals Purchase Contract of Peyton Gray from Milwaukee Milkmen

The Milwaukee Milkmen have announced that the contract of right-handed pitcher Peyton Gray has been purchased by the Kansas City Royals. The deal should come as no surprise to those who followed the American Association in 2020, as Gray quickly established himself as one of the most dominant arms on the circuit during his lone summer with the Milkmen.

Gray began his professional career after signing with the Colorado Rockies as a non-drafted free agent following the conclusion of his collegiate career in 2018. He pitched parts of two seasons in the minors for the Rockies, topping out in the short-season Northwest League while logging an impressive 2.22 ERA across 24.1 innings pitched. He was released after experiencing shoulder problems in 2019 and signed with the Milkmen prior to the 2020 season.

Gray began the year in middle relief but quickly found himself closing ballgames for manager Anthony Barone. Gray appeared in 30 of Milwaukee's 60 games during the shortened 2020 season, totaling 32.0 innings pitched. He did not allow a single run -- earned or unearned -- during the regular season with the Milkmen for a perfect 0.00 ERA. Gray allowed only 10 hits and 14 walks for a 0.750 WHIP, and he struck out a whopping 56 batters, or more than 48% of the hitters that he faced this past season. Gray locked down 14 saves among 20 games finished as the Milkmen posted a league-best 34-26 record.

Peyton also closed out each of Milwaukee's postseason victories as they defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries, 4-1, to capture the 2020 American Association Championship. After the season concluded, he was deservedly named as both the league's Relief Pitcher of the Year as well as the Rookie of the Year.

Gray becomes the fifth Milkmen player in the franchise's two-year history to have his contract purchased by an MLB organization.

The Milwaukee Milkmen thank Peyton Gray for his contributions this past season, and wish him the best of luck as his professional career continues!

