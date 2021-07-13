Kansas City Mavericks Name Head Coach Tad O'Had as General Manager

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have named Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Tad O'Had, as their new General Manager.

"On behalf of the Kansas City Mavericks organization, I am pleased to announce that Tad O'Had, our head coach, will add the role of General Manager to his day-to day responsibilities for the upcoming 2021-2022 season," Mavericks owner Lamar Hunt, Jr. said. "This means he will oversee and be responsible for all aspects of the hockey operations of the Kansas City Mavericks including strategic planning, budgeting, and management of the hockey staff as well as oversee the recruitment, management, and retention of players. This will include cultivating relationships with potential affiliate partners."

"Personally, I thought Tad and the entire hockey staff did a tremendous job in placing a competitive team on the ice for the 2020-2021 season under very difficult circumstances. We appreciated his leadership and his positive interaction with the players, staff, and of course the fans during the course of the season. Our goal is to win the Kelly Cup and bring a hockey championship home to Kansas City. The Kansas City Blades celebrated a championship season in 1991-1992. Let's get it done 30 years later for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. I want to personally thank, once again, our fans for their dedicated support for this past season and let's pack Cable-Dahmer Arena next season and support the team and our GM/Head Coach, Tad O'Had and his staff."

O'Had was hired as the team's Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations in April 2020. He now assumes the role of General Manager and Head Coach.

"It is a great honor to be promoted to General Manager of the Kansas City Mavericks," Tad O'Had said. "We all share the same vision in this organization and that is to ice an incredible product on and off the ice and bring a championship to Kansas City. Simply put the job every day is to make this organization better, whether it be through recruiting, player retention, fan outreach, player development or thinking outside of the box. We have an exceptional staff here with the Mavericks and we will continue to look to advance our organization until we reach our ultimate goals."

The Mavericks will kick off their 13th season on the road at the Iowa Heartlanders on October 22, 2021.

