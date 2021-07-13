Thunder Name Jeff Casey as Director of Group Sales

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that Jeff Casey has been promoted from Senior Account Executive to Director of Group Sales.

Casey, 46, has been a full-time employee with the Adirondack Thunder since the 2019 playoffs when he was brought on as a Senior Account Executive. Since his hiring, Casey has been a revenue generator in not only ticket sales, but business-to-business sales as well.

"Jeff joining our staff a few seasons ago really gave our front office a big boost," Thunder President Jeff Mead said. "He basically grew up in our arena and he's done a great job being an ambassador for our organization. His passion for Glens Falls and hockey is second-to-none and we're thrilled to have him in this new position."

Casey's father, Dave, served as the longtime Head Trainer for the Adirondack Red Wings and is now a member of the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame Committee.

Born and raised in Glens Falls, NY, Casey now resides in South Glens Falls, NY with his wife Nicole and daughter Genevieve.

