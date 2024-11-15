Kansas City Current Visit Orlando Pride for Heavyweight NWSL Semifinal Showdown

November 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - With a spot in the NWSL Championship on the line, the Kansas City Current (16-7-3, 55pts., No. 4 Seed) visit the Orlando Pride (18-2-6, 60 pts., No. 1 seed) for a colossal semifinal clash Sunday at 2 p.m. CT at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Sunday's semifinal match in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, will broadcast on ABC with Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson on the call. Fans in Kansas City can listen to Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko call the action live from Inter&Co Stadium on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current App in English, Spanish or Portuguese. Coverage of Sunday's semifinal will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT on radio and TV.

The Current earned a place in the semifinal round following a historic quarterfinal victory over the fifth-seeded North Carolina Courage last weekend. Kansas City took down the Courage 1-0 with a game-winning goal from forward and 2024 NWSL MVP finalist Temwa Chawinga, capping the first home playoff match in both franchise and CPKC Stadium history.

Chawinga's goal came in the eighth minute after a chaotic sequence in the Courage penalty area, with North Carolina denying multiple quality looks at goal before Chawinga fired a second-chance effort six yards from goal into the back of the net. The goal marked Chawinga's first career NWSL postseason goal and her 23rd goal in all competitions in 2024. Chawinga's goal was also the 100th in the history of the NWSL postseason.

Goalkeeper Almuth Schult led another stellar defensive performance with a shutout, her seventh across all competitions with the Current, and recorded four saves against the Courage. Kansas City's shutout victory in its postseason return marked the club's first in the playoffs since a 2-0 victory over Seattle the 2022 NWSL semifinal round.

Orlando closed the regular season as the NWSL Shield winners, a trophy awarded to the NWSL club with the best regular season record. The Pride opened the NWSL postseason Friday, November 8 with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over the eighth-seeded Chicago Red Stars.

The Pride scored three first-half goals, including a brace from forward Barbra Banda, and ultimately saw out the match from there. Chicago's lone goal of the contest came after Orlando had already opened a four-goal advantage. Last Friday's victory marked the Pride's first playoff victory in club history.

As such, Sunday's match will be the first-ever postseason meeting between the Current and Pride. If the 2024 regular season is any indication, the stage seems to be set for a tightly contested battle between two of the most impressive sides throughout the 2024 NWSL regular season. The first regular season meeting between Kansas City and Orlando came back in July at CPKC Stadium, when both teams entered the contest undefeated and holding the top two spots on the NWSL table. Orlando won the first matchup 2-1 after a game-winning penalty kick from midfielder Marta in the second half.

When the sides met in Orlando Sept. 13, the match played out to a scoreless draw. Orlando and Kansas City combined for eight total shots on goal, but neither side was able to find the back of the net. Schult made five saves in the match, including a diving tip-save to deny a goal-bound effort from Banda in the 52nd minute.

AWARD SEASON

Tuesday, the NWSL revealed the finalists for the 2024 NWSL Awards. Five members of the Current are among those honored, including Chawinga (Most Valuable Player), Vanessa DiBernardo and Lo'eau LaBonta (Midfielder of the Year), Claire Hutton (Rookie of the Year) and Vlatko Andonovski (Coach of the Year).

Chawinga has received MVP consideration after an incredible debut season that saw her rewrite the NWSL record books. She is the first player in NWSL history to score 20 goals in a single season, score in eight straight games and score a goal against every other team since the league expanded over 10 teams. She also broke the all-time NWSL record for single-season goal contributions (26 goals + assists).

DiBernardo and LaBonta have been integral cogs in the heart of the Current's midfield, and both received nominations for the NWSL's newly created Midfielder of the Year award. DiBernardo's season began on a historic note, scoring the first goal in CPKC Stadium history March 16 against the Portland Thorns, which set the table for one of the best seasons of her career. DiBernardo has five goals and six assists for the Current in 2024, and now holds the club's all-time assist record in NWSL regular season play (8).

LaBonta, the Current's do-it-all captain, has six goals and an assist in 2024 despite operating in a more defensive role. The "Celly Queen" hit a few individual milestones in 2024, becoming the first player in club history to play 5,000 minutes for the Current, and hit 10,000 minutes for her NWSL career May 12 against the North Carolina Courage.

Hutton is the final piece of the Current's midfield trio, and a worthy Rookie of the Year finalist following a remarkable first professional season. The 18-year-old immediately slotted into Kansas City's lineup with the skill and poise of a veteran, partnering with LaBonta and DiBernardo throughout the season. In the 2024 regular season, Hutton has featured in 23 matches with 20 starts, totaling over 1,700 minutes played. Hutton has recorded 36 interceptions and won 50 tackles in 2024.

Andonovski rounds out the Current's honorees. One of the most successful coaches in the world, Andonovski returned to club soccer in his adopted hometown of Kansas City. Since his arrival he has instilled a culture of success and joy that has taken the Current from an 11th-place finish in 2023 to a record-breaking season and fourth seed in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs.

Award winners will be announced in the days preceding the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. More information on the postseason awards, voting process and voting breakdown can be found HERE.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga -- Sunday's clash between the Current and Pride will feature the two frontrunners for NWSL MVP. After becoming the first player in franchise history to take home the NWSL Golden Boot, Chawinga has an incredibly strong chance to also become the first player in Current franchise history to win NWSL MVP. In her debut season, Chawinga set Current franchise record for games played (25), games started (24) and minutes played (2,144). Her 20 goals are the highest-ever scored in an NWSL regular season, and Chawinga also scored six game-winning goals for the Current in 2024 across all competitions. Among NWSL MVP finalists, Chawinga leads all other finalists with Goals from Fast Breaks (5), Shooting Accuracy (73%), Duels (352) and tackles (49).

Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda -- Orlando forward Barbra Banda is one of the Pride's representatives nominated for an NWSL postseason honor. Banda and Chawinga exchanged time atop the Golden Boot race until the Olympic Break, where Chawinga then took control of the race with a white-hot scoring streak. Still, the Zambian international posted 13 goals and six assists in her debut NWSL season and scored in the Pride's 2-1 victory over the Current July 6. Banda also recorded six game-winning goals for the Pride and won four penalty kicks, all of which were converted by Orlando. Banda posted a brace in the Pride's 4-1 quarterfinal victory over Chicago last weekend.

DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

Slowing down Banda and the Orlando attack will play a critical role in determining which side ultimately advances to the championship in Sunday's semifinal clash. The Current's defense has proven to be more-than up for the task, though, evident by Kansas City's stellar defensive run of form throughout the back half of the 2024 regular season.

That included a scoreless draw in Orlando Sept. 13, where the Current became the first and only team to hold the Pride scoreless at home in 2024. Kansas City was one of just three opposing teams to earn a point at Inter&Co Stadium in 2024, as the Pride posted a 10-0-3 home record.

The mid-season additions of Schult in goal, along with defenders Kayla Sharples and Alana Cook, have directly contributed to the Current's uptick in defensive form. All three immediately slotted into the starting lineup and have directly contributed to the club's ongoing 10-match unbeaten streak. All 10 matches have featured starts by Schult, Cook and Sharples, the latter of which made her club debut Sept. 7 against the Utah Royals. Sharples' club debut came on the first match of Kansas City's unbeaten run.

Kansas City has conceded three goals over its last 10 matches, with seven shutouts over that span. The Current has not conceded multiple goals in a match since Sept. 1 against the North Carolina Courage, which marks Kansas City's last defeat.

Orlando conceded the joint-lowest number of goals in the NWSL regular season with 20, but seven of those came in the Pride's final three matches of the regular season. Portland found the back of the net twice in a 2-0 victory against the Pride Oct. 11, and NJ/NY Gotham FC upped that total in a 3-1 victory Oct. 20. In the Pride's final match of the NWSL regular season Nov. 2, the Seattle Reign scored twice but ultimately fell 3-2 against the Pride at Inter&Co Stadium.

CARDUCCI OFFICIALLY NAMED GENERAL MANAGER

The Kansas City Current announced Wednesday that Caitlin Carducci has been named General Manager of the club, effective immediately. Carducci assumes the position after acting as the interim general manager since May.

Originally hired as the Director of Soccer Operations for Kansas City, Carducci stepped in as the interim General Manager in May 2024. Since then, she has overseen the acquisition of several players vital to Kansas City's record-setting season, while also securing the future of the team with the re-signing of veteran players like midfielder Debinha and DiBernardo.

After five years at U.S. Soccer, Carducci joined the NWSL as Director of Player Affairs. While there she helped to develop the programs and regulations that have led to the unprecedented growth for the league and the influx of incredible talent from all over the globe.

Carducci returned to U.S. Soccer in 2022 as Vice President of Member Programs and Stakeholder Engagement. Among her many roles, she was tasked to oversee the Friends and Family program for both the 2022 Men's and 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup. Her experience at U.S. Soccer, and with the U.S. Women's team in particular, was a driving force to her joining the Current prior to the 2024 season.

WATCH PARTY AT CPKC STADIUM

While the Kansas City Current will be in Orlando this weekend, the club is hosting a free watch party at CPKC Stadium for Sunday's match against Orlando. Free tickets for this weekend's watch party at CPKC Stadium can be reserved on the Kansas City Current website or on SeatGeek.

A limited number of concessions will be open while fans can watch the game on the Samsung videoboard. ABC's national broadcast will be 'looking-in' at Kansas City's fanbase throughout the match.

FAN PARTY IN ORLANDO

Kansas City Current Co-Owners Angie and Chris Long will host a Pre-Match Meet-Up for Current fans in Orlando ahead of the team's Semifinal Match.

Fans are invited to Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery on 13 S. Orange Avenue in Orlando, FL from 11:30-1:30 p.m. ET to get ready and cheer on the Current. Food and beverage will be complimentary. Fans are encouraged to wear their teal, stop by for a bite and enjoy beverages prior to the match, whether or not they have a ticket to the match. Appetizers, beer and wine will be served.

PLAYER TRANSACTION

Prior to the NWSL's roster freeze deadline, the club the Kansas City Current signed Nigerian forward Opeyemi Ajakaye. With her visa secured, Ajakaye will now go on loan to the USL Super League's Carolina Ascent through the remainder of the 2024 season.

