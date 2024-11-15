Chicago Stars FC Add Cate McManmon to Leadership Team

November 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO (November 15, 2024) - Chicago Stars FC president, Karen Leetzow, has appointed Cate McManmon as chief strategy and finance officer, the club announced today.

"I'm very happy to welcome Cate to the Chicago Stars," said Leetzow. "Cate's experience in professional sports, along with her passion for women's sports, are an excellent complement to what we are building in Chicago with the Stars. I look forward to working with Cate on continuing our positive momentum into the offseason and into next year."

"I'm honored and excited to continue my work with Laura, Karen and the entire Chicago Stars team in a more formal capacity. It's a privilege to be a part of this club's growth story," said McManmon.

McManmon joins the Chicago Stars from the Chicago Cubs where she served as director of strategy and corporate development since 2018. With the Cubs, McManmon drove traditional corporate and media rights strategy, invested in businesses within the sports and entertainment industry and advised Chicago Stars executive chairperson, Laura Ricketts, during the acquisition process that led to the ownership transition last year.

In her new role with the Chicago Stars, McManmon will work with the director of finance to set and maintain the club's budget and strategic plan, advise on growth related initiatives, and lead facility solution development and financing processes, among other responsibilities.

