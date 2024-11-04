Kansas City Current Launch "Teal Time" Campaign Ahead of 2024 Postseason

November 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current will be turning Kansas City - and the world - teal as the club gears up for the 2024 postseason. The Current will host the first-ever home playoff match at CPKC Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. CT against the North Carolina Courage. To celebrate the club's historic 2024 season and count down to the first home playoff match in franchise history, the Current launched its "Teal Time" campaign Monday with a series of activations around the Kansas City area.

Kicked off with a hype video narrated by KC Current co-owner Patrick Mahomes, the Teal Time campaign will include several opportunities for fans to also join in the excitement around the team's playoff run. The Current have placed three digital clocks, standing over five feet tall, around Kansas City that are counting down to the club's quarterfinal match. Multiple billboards in the Kansas City area will use dynamic billboard technology to display the same countdown clock. The clocks will reset after each playoff win and begin counting down to the Current's next postseason match throughout the duration of Kansas City's playoff run.

The club will have banners up at Union Station, place "Teal Time" chalk stencils around Kansas City and provide other exciting activations throughout the month of November. Fans are encouraged to post their selfie photos and videos with the stencils or clocks on social media and tag the club and use #TealTime. Clocks will be located at Union Station, the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts and City Market starting Nov. 4 and will move around other iconic locations throughout Kansas City as the team advances through the postseason.

"It's Teal Time in Kansas City, and we're excited to celebrate our historic 2024 season and our upcoming postseason run with the best fans in the world," said Kansas City Current Vice President, Head of Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "Whether it's at CPKC Stadium, around Kansas City or on the other side of the world, Teal Time is a moment that will embolden Current fans as we build excitement for our first-ever home playoff match.

Tickets for the No. 4 seed Current's playoff quarterfinal match against the No. 5 seed North Carolina Courage at CPKC Stadium are on sale now to the general public and are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets are available for purchase on KansasCityCurrent.com or via the KC Current App.

