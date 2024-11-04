Kansas City Current Enter 2024 NWSL Playoffs, Presented by Google Pixel, as No. 4 Seed

November 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current officially concluded the 2024 NWSL regular season following Sunday's 3-1 win against the Chicago Red Stars. After the final weekend of regular season play, the Current have clinched the No. 4 seed in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel and will face the No. 5 seed North Carolina Courage next Saturday, Nov. 9 at CPKC Stadium.

Kansas City's quarterfinal match kicks off at 11 a.m. CT next Saturday and will air nationally on CBS. Saturday's contest will also stream on Paramount+. The match will mark the club's first-ever home playoff match and the Current's first-ever postseason match at CPKC Stadium.

The Current earned the second postseason appearance in franchise history following an impressive regular season that saw the club set franchise single-season records in wins (16), total points (55) and shutouts (9). Kansas City also posted an NWSL-record 18 different goal scorers in regular season play, and the Current's offense made further history by recording the highest single-season scoring total in NWSL history with 57 goals.

Starting Monday, the club will begin selling tickets to the general public for the Current's historic quarterfinal match. Season Ticket and Current Club Members do not need to wait, with early access available to them immediately. A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 11 a.m. CT Monday. The historic first season at CPKC Stadium has seen the team be the first in the NWSL to sell out every home regular season game this year, a trend that is expected to continue through the 2024 playoffs.

Tickets will be available for purchase on KansasCityCurrent.com or via the KC Current App. Season Ticket Members and Current Club Membersearly-access window is already open to purchase quarterfinal tickets as well as the potential semifinal match at CPKC Stadium, pending quarterfinal results.

Below is the full schedule for next weekend's quarterfinal round:

Friday, Nov. 8: #1 Orlando Pride vs. #8 Chicago Red Stars, 7 p.m. CT, Amazon Prime Video

Saturday, Nov. 9: #4 Kansas City Current vs. #5 North Carolina Courage, 11 a.m. CT, CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, Nov. 10: #2 Washington Spirit vs. #7 Bay FC, 11 a.m. CT, ABC

Sunday, Nov. 10: #3 NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. #6 Portland Thorns FC, 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

