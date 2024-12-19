Kansas City Current Agrees to Contract with Laurel Ivory

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current continue to build the roster for the 2025 season, agreeing today to a one-year contract with goalkeeper Laurel Ivory. The former U.S. Youth National Team goalkeeper is signed through the 2025 season, with a mutual option for 2026.

"Laurel is a great young goalkeeper who can strengthen a position that is critical for us" said sporting director and head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "We've seen firsthand how good she can play and we are happy to have her come to Kansas City."

Ivory joined the Seattle Reign out of the University of Virginia in 2022. She made her professional debut in May 2023 during the IKG NWSL Challenge Cup, starting against Angel City and earning her first clean sheet. She started four of six Challenge Cup games that year and earned a clean sheet in three of them.

Making her regular season debut in 2024, Ivory made nine appearances and started eight matches for Seattle. Her best game of the season came May 8 against the Current. She held Kansas City scoreless for the first time in the 2024 season, facing 19 shots and recording six total saves as the sides played to a 0-0 draw at Lumen Field.

