Bay FC Striker Racheal Kundananji Named as UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador

December 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced Zambian striker Racheal Kundananji has been named a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador. As an ambassador, Kundananji will use her influence and platform as a top international soccer player as well as her foundation - the Racheal Kundananji Legacy Foundation - to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, reduce stigma and discrimination surrounding the diseases, and advocate for policies and resources to combat the epidemic.

"I come from a developing country in Zambia that has many people - especially youths - experiencing challenges in overcoming obstacles posed by HIV/AIDS, maternal health, and sexually transmitted infections among other life-threatening issues," said Kundananji. "I am deeply honored to be announced as a Goodwill Ambassador and I am committed to leveraging my platform to raise awareness and drive meaningful change in the HIV response. I am determined to contribute to the fight against HIV/AIDS through my foundation, education, advocacy, and support for those affected by the virus."

Kundananji joins an impressive list of current UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassadors including Victoria Beckham, Kenneth Cole, Naomi Watts, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, among others. Kundananji will participate in UNAIDS campaigns and attend events when her schedule allows as well as have an active social media presence aiming to bridge the gap between global awareness and local action, ensuring the fight against HIV/AIDS remains a top priority worldwide.

"Racheal couldn't be more deserving of the UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassadorship as someone who brings constant positivity and a relentless energy to improve herself on and off the pitch," said Bay FC Sporting Director Matt Potter. "Her position as a well-respected international football talent will allow her to utilize her platforms to promote healthy lifestyles and engage fans in the fight against HIV/AIDS."

Season tickets for Bay FC's 2025 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 19, 2024

Bay FC Striker Racheal Kundananji Named as UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador - Bay FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.