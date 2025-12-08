Kansas City Comets vs. Utica City FC - December 7th, 2025 - MASL Highlights
Published on December 8, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
In an early candidate for Game of the Year, the Kansas City Comets scored a 8-7 OT victory over Utica City FC
Live from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York
