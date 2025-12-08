Kansas City Comets vs. Utica City FC - December 7th, 2025 - MASL Highlights

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







In an early candidate for Game of the Year, the Kansas City Comets scored a 8-7 OT victory over Utica City FC

Live from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York







