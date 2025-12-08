Kansas City Comets vs. Baltimore Blast - December 6th, 2025 - MASL Highlights

Published on December 8, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







It was a home opener to remember for the Baltimore Blast, who took down the undefeated Kansas City Comets 11-3

Live from TU Arena in Towson, Maryland







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.