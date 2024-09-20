Kannapolis to Host 2nd Annual Celebration of Heroes

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - As a salute to local First Responders, Atrium Health Ballpark will play host to the 2nd Annual "Celebration of Heroes" on Saturday, September 21st in downtown Kannapolis. Featuring a full slate of competitive baseball and softball games amongst local First Responders. The event will bring together and honor the Police, Fire, EMS, and Sheriff Departments from both Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties.

The day of fun will kick off at 1:00 p.m. with semifinal matchups of a softball tournament amongst the First Responders of Cabarrus County, and championship game to follow at 4:30 p.m. Participating teams include the Kannapolis Police & Fire Departments, Concord Police & Fire Departments, and Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department.

The action-packed night will then continue at 6:30 p.m. with the 90th Annual Charlotte Chief's Cup baseball game, featuring the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Blue Hornets against the Charlotte Fire Department Blaze.

In addition to the action taking place on the field, the day-long festivities will include ceremonies that honor the four law enforcement officers who were lost in the tragic events that took place on April 29th in Charlotte.

All proceeds from this year's Celebration of Heroes will benefit the non-profit organizations of our local First Responders, which include the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation, Concord Police Foundation, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office Employee Fund, Kannapolis Public Safety Assistance Foundation, and Concord Fire Department Joe Cannon Foundation.

Tickets are now on sale for the Celebration of Heroes and can be purchased online at kcballers.com, by calling (704) 932-3267, or by visiting the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark. Tickets start at just $12.00 for Infield Box seats with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the non-profit organizations of our local First Responders. Additional information regarding sponsorship opportunities can be found by visiting www.charlottesalutetoheroes.com.

