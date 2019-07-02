Kannapolis Takes Opener 1-0 over Rome

KANNAPOLIS, NC - Rome's four game winning streak came to an end on Monday night in a 1-0 loss to the Kannapolis Intimidators. The Braves got 6 shutout innings from starter RHP Odalvi Javier but were unable to generate any offense to back him.

Javier was rock solid throughout the night, retiring 12 consecutive Kannapolis batters at one point. He worked out of a jam in the 6th inning when Braves left fielder Jeremy Fernandez threw out Ian Dawkins at the plate to keep the game scoreless. He departed after firing 6 scoreless frames, allowing four hits and two walks and punching out two hitters. Javier has allowed only two earned runs in his last two starts covering 13 innings. He lowered his ERA to 3.96 after Monday night's performance.

Rome had several opportunities to score but could not breakthrough against Kannapolis starter LHP Taylor Varnell and the Intimidators bullpen. Rome had the bases loaded in the 1st inning but lost the rally to a double play grounder. Braden Shewmake delivered a double in the 6th but was left in scoring position.

After Kannapolis broke the scoreless tie with a bases-loaded walk in the Bottom of the 8th inning Rome provided resistance in the 9th. An error, an infield single and a walk loaded the bases with one out. The Braves had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position but ended the game on consecutive strikeouts.

Rome finished the night 0-5 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

Named as South Atlantic League Player of the Week only hours before first pitch, Shewmake went 2-3 with a double and was hit by a pitch. He's currently hitting .457. Justin Dean was 1-3 with a walk. Making his professional debut on Monday night, outfielder Drew Campbell went 1-3 with a walk.

Shewmake extended his hitting streak to 10 games while Dean extended his to 9.

Rome and Kannapolis continue their three game series on Tuesday evening from Intimidators Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 pm. Rome will start LHP Dilmer Mejia (4-1, 1.88).

Rome Braves (7-5, 37-44): 0 R 5 H 0 E

Kannapolis Intimidators (7-5, 35-45): 1 R 5 H 2 E

W: Lane Ramsey (3-4)

L: William Woods (0-3)

S: Austin Conway (5)

Time: 2:37

Attendance: 612

