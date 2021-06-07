Kane County Cougars to Host 100% Capacity Beginning June 14

GENEVA, Ill. - Following similar announcements by the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox, the Kane County Cougars are ecstatic to announce the team will host 100% of Northwestern Medicine Field's capacity beginning June 14. This follows the announcement from the State and County transitioning to Phase 5 starting Friday, June 11. The increased capacity will go into effect when the Cougars begin their four-game series at home against the Sioux City Explorers on Monday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for the 2021 season on kccougars.com, by calling 630-232-8811 or by visiting the box office. Follow the Cougars on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming season.

