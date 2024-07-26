Sports stats



Calgary Stampeders

Kalil Pimpleton Goes 99-Yards for a TD: CFL

July 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Pimpleton returns the punt 99-yards
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics

