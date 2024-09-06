Kalamazoo Growlers Sign Extension with Manager Cody Piechocki

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Friday, Sept. 6, the Kalamazoo Growlers announced that the team has signed two-time Northwoods League champion manager Cody Piechocki to a two-year extension through the 2026 season.

"We are excited to have Cody back for his 12th year in Kalamazoo as he has been an integral part in the team's success over the years both on and off the field," said Kalamazoo Growlers owner Brian Colopy. "The high standard of baseball in Kalamazoo that has been set and sustained in his tenure speaks for itself and we cannot wait for what is to come in 2025."

Piechocki has been a part of the Growlers organization since its inaugural season in 2014, taking over as manager during the 2016 season. Holding an overall career regular and postseason record of 319-300 (.515), Piechocki stands fifth in the Northwoods League in career wins.

In his tenure, Piechocki has brought the Growlers to the postseason each of the last three seasons and five of the past six. The Kalamazoo native is one of just three managers in Northwoods League history to win multiple titles.

"Words cannot express my gratitude and excitement to return as the Growlers manager, there is nowhere else I'd rather be than right here in Kalamazoo," Piechocki said. "Thank you to our ownership, fan base, community, and my family who all continue to support me in living my dream of leading the Kalamazoo Growlers."

In the last two seasons, Piechocki has helped the Growlers achieve its best two regular season records in franchise history. In his nine seasons as manager, Piechocki has tutored the likes of 59 players who have either been drafted or signed by a major league team including seven who have made their major league debuts.

