Kalamazoo Growlers Resign Right-Handed Pitcher Jerad Berkenpas

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Jerad Berkenpas for the 2024 season. Berkenpas, set to begin his redshirt junior season at Davenport University (DII), is a native of Bryon Center, Michigan and started off his college career at Grand Rapids Community College.

In three seasons, Berkenpas was the anchor for the Raiders staff appearing in 31 games (22 as a starter), throwing 145 innings and giving up just a 1.68 ERA. In his last two seasons, the side-slinger was named to the NJCAA All-American list after combining for a 7.10 strikeouts to walks ratio.

2024 will be Berkenpas' fifth season in the Northwoods League and third with the Growlers. In 2022, he was the winning pitcher of the Northwoods League Championship game, throwing six innings of one-run baseball.

In 2023, the southwest Michigan native had his best year yet. Starting off the year as a late-inning bullpen option, Berkenpas later was asked to move into a starting role and kept up his dominant ways. In all, Berkenpas ended with a team-best 19 appearances, second-best five saves and four wins along with an NWL top 20 3.21 ERA.

Between GRCC and Kalamazoo, Berkenpas combined for 188.2 innings of work, giving up just a combined 30 runs in his 2023 campaign. As a reason to come back to the Growlers, Berkenpas stated that "we have a great culture of players and coaches that all want to win so it has been an absolute honor and blessing to play for Kalamazoo."

Looking towards the 2024 season, Berkenpas is ready to help bring the Growlers back to heights of the summer baseball world.

"I'm looking forward to playing another season and bringing back another championship to Kalamazoo."

