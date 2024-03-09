Kalamazoo Growlers Resign Pitcher Adam Berghorst

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the signing of Indiana State University right-handed pitcher Adam Berghorst. Berghorst returns for his third season in the Northwoods League and second in Kalamazoo. The 6-foot-7-inch redshirt junior from Zeeland, Michigan began his collegiate career at Michigan State playing both baseball and football.

Across three seasons with the Spartans, Berghorst appeared in 73.1 innings, striking out 55 and holding a 5.28 ERA.

In 2023, Berghorst was a part of the Growlers starting rotation, appearing in eight games. Across 39.0 innings pitched, Berghorst finished with a 2.77 ERA, a 4-0 record and struck out a combined 29 batters. Amongst Growlers starters, Berghorst also recorded the lowest batting average against at a measly .210.

Before his collegiate years, Berghorst was a two-sport star at Zeeland East high school. Just an hour northwest of the Zoo, Berghorst finished his high school career as Zeeland East's single-season and career ERA record holder, as well as second on all-time career strikeouts and single-season lists. As a senior, he posted a 5-2 record with three no-decisions, ringing up 80 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched in 10 starts. With a 0.71 ERA, Berghorst yielded only five earned runs all season, posting a new school record for the second consecutive year.

His prowess on the mound caught some larger eyes as the Texas Rangers selected Berghorstin the 14th round (415th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft.

