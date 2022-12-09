Kalamazoo Growlers Release Part One of Documentary

Kalamazoo, MI - Unlikely, the Growlers two-part documentary series has released the first episode.

Unlikely takes audiences through the Growlers 2022 championship season, the first championship in team history. Go behind the scenes with interviews and never-before-seen footage that will reveal just how the Growlers did the improbable.

Part One of the series dives briefly into the Growlers history before 2022, while keeping focus on the 2022 regular season. The 2022 season for the Growlers was full of peaks and valleys, as well as some firsts in team history. Go behind the scenes of how the Growlers secured a playoff spot, and see just how big of underdogs they were once the playoffs began. Featuring interviews with Growlers owner Brian Colopy and manager Cody Piechocki, Unlikely will give fans a look into just what was going on behind closed doors during the 2022 season.

Part One of Unlikely has officially been released on both the Growlers YouTube channel and Facebook page. Unlikely was directed by Evan Brown and produced by Evan Brown, Brian Colopy and Dean Thomas. Part Two will be released on December 16th.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/BdsLvb2nRGg

