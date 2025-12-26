Justin Rankin Was a BEAST in 2025: CFL

Published on December 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Get ready for the power, speed, and pure intensity of Justin Rankin's 2025 CFL season. From downhill bursts to game-changing runs, this highlight reel captures every moment that made him one of the league's most dangerous offensive weapons.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.