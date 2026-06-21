Justin Rankin Goes for Two Touchdowns in Win over Als

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Elks Running back Justin Rankin with two huge second half touchdowns in win over Montreal







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.