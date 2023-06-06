Justin Crawford Named Florida State League Player of the Week

June 6, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







Justin Crawford was named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of 5/30 - 6/4, becoming the fourth Thresher to receive the honor in 2023. In four games against the Blue Jays, Crawford went 10-17 from the plate with two doubles, two triples, and four RBI. He had two multi-hit games in the series, including a 4-4 day from the plate where he fell a home run short of the cycle on Wednesday, May 31. Crawford also stole four bases in four attempts and scored seven runs in the series, which the Threshers won five games to one, including all four games in which Crawford played.

Crawford said that he and the Threshers took a simple approach to the series, even with a couple of big-league rehab assignments joining the Threshers in Clearwater. "It was just about getting back home, trying to keep it simple and get back to winning," Crawford said of his and the team's performance against Dunedin. He also mentioned that he learned a lot from having Major League Rehabbers Darick Hall and Rafael Marchán with the Threshers for the first half of last week's six-game set "Seeing their mannerisms, how they handle their business, and seeing how much work you have to put in for this on a daily basis is something that I really picked up." Crawford and the Threshers continue to put in work as they prepare for a six-game series in Fort Myers against the Mighty Mussels.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.