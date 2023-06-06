Jupiter Drops Series Opener to Palm Beach

The Jupiter Hammerheads return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium after a two-week road trip but fall to the Palm Beach Cardinals in their first game back in downtown Abacoa. After outhitting their RDCS roommates the Hammerheads lose the series opener 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The Hammerheads received a boost in their lineup and behind the plate as Paul McIntosh begins his Minor League Rehab Assignment in Jupiter. The 2021 Hammerhead went hitless in his return to Jupiter, but provided seven innings defensively in his first game action since May 2nd.

At the plate, the Hammerheads were only able to cross the plate twice on Tuesday. Jupiter scored their first run in the fifth inning. Torin Montgomery started with a lead-off single before Cristhian Rodriguez drove him home with an RBI triple. The Hammerheads would score again in the eighth courtesy of an RBI ground-rule double from Harrison Spohn.

Palm Beach would do most of the scoring, with three runs in the fourth, a run in the sixth, and again in the seventh. Chris Rotondo was the heavy hitter for the Cardinals finishing 2-4 with a triple, double, and two RBIs.

On the mound, Cole Kirschsieper made his fifth start for the Hammerheads. The lefty pitched six innings and tallied five strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Jupiter turned to Euri Montero for an inning and Chris Mokma for the final two frames. Montero pitched an inning, striking out two batters and allowing a run (unearned). Mokma didn't allow a hit and tallied two strikeouts in his fourth appearance for Jupiter this season.

The two Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium teams will continue their six-game series on Wednesday night. Join us for Silver Sluggers and the chance to win prizes in baseball bingo. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

