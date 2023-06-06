Marauders Homestand Release

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their next homestand tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park on the homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, JUNE 8) -- Thirsty Thursdays will feature discounted alcohol prices with $2 12 ounce beers for all fans 21 and over Presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. As well as $1 dollar sodas!

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT (FRIDAY, JUNE 9) -- Joined by numerous groups from local church and worship organizations, the evening will feature postgame testimony and discussion with Marauders players. Family activities during the game will include inflatables, a face painter, and a balloon artist.

SPACE NIGHT (SATURDAY, JUNE 10) -- The Marauders will collaborate with the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature on a space-themed activity for Kids Club members. Kids are also invited to run the bases after the game.

