NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Marauders Homestand Release

June 6, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release


BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their next homestand tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park on the homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, JUNE 8) -- Thirsty Thursdays will feature discounted alcohol prices with $2 12 ounce beers for all fans 21 and over Presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. As well as $1 dollar sodas!

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT (FRIDAY, JUNE 9) -- Joined by numerous groups from local church and worship organizations, the evening will feature postgame testimony and discussion with Marauders players. Family activities during the game will include inflatables, a face painter, and a balloon artist.

SPACE NIGHT (SATURDAY, JUNE 10) -- The Marauders will collaborate with the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature on a space-themed activity for Kids Club members. Kids are also invited to run the bases after the game.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

Check out the Bradenton Marauders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...

Florida State League Stories from June 6, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Bradenton Marauders Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central