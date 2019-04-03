Justin Brausen Named Hustler Player of the Week - April 1

April 3, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





This week's Hustler Player of the Week goes to Justin Brausen, for standout performances against the Watertown Wolves and Carolina Thunderbirds in last weekend's series. Brausen was an offensive powerhouse in the two games against Watertown, both of which were high scoring affairs, tallying a total of 6 points on 4 goals and 2 assists, splitting the tallies equally between the two nights.

He also found himself with several other shot opportunities, multiple times using speedy, slick puck dekes to open opportunities for himself and for his teammates.

Brausen's offense and forechecking were crucial in keeping the Dashers in the offense-heavy matchups against Watertown, and were good enough to earn his first Hustler Player of the Week of the season, to put on an already impressive resume of achievements with the team.

Brausen, the left-handed shooting forward, has played for the Dashers since 2013, after also playing for the Dayton Demonz in that same year, prior to attending St. John's University. He was the Forward of the Year in 2016 and 2017, the 2017 coming the same year as the Dasher's Championship season.

The man from Little Canada, Minnesota added to an already impressive point-scoring year, in which he now has 61 points scored on 28 goals and 33 assists, in 49 games overall.

Other Notable Performances:

Fred Hein had 7 points over the weekend, on 3 goals and 4 assists, once again continuing a hot streak of point scoring.

Levi Armstrong scored in two of the weekend's three games.

Chris Affinati also scored on the weekend, his first goal this season with the Dashers. He fell just an assist short of a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Liam Tully tallied his first point as a Dasher, assisting on a Fred Hein goal against Carolina.

