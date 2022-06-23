Justin Barr Signs with the Sea Wolves for 2022-23 Season

BILOXI, MS - Mississippi Sea Wolves Head Coach Phil Esposito has signed Forward Justin Barr for the 2022-23 season.

The Hillside, IL native suited up for eight FPHL games last season and played in all three Biloxi Pro Hockey games in December. He had 2 points in 8 games including a goal in Columbus on January 29,2022.

Justin told us what it means for hockey to return to the coast last Summer.

"The fans down here deserve a hockey team. I truly believe that we can have success here and we want to do that, not only because we live the game, breathe the game and love the game, but we want to do it for the people down here and allow them to experience the beautiful game of hockey. And to usher in a new generation of hockey fans as well. Its time. It's been too long" Barr explained.

