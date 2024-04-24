Jupiter Shuts out Dunedin 3-0 Behind Olson's Dominant Start

April 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

The Jupiter Hammerheads (11-6) carried their dominant pitching from Tuesday night into tonight as they shutout the Dunedin Blue Jays (9-8) by a final score of 3-0 Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter starting pitcher Emmitt Olson (W, 1-0) earned his first career professional win with six shutout inning and a career-high 10 strikeouts.

The Hammerheads got the scoring started tonight in the bottom of the second inning. Brock Vradenburg led off the frame with his first of two doubles on the game. Two batters later with one out, Yeral Martinez hit a groundball to third base and reached on an error which allowed Vradenburg to score making it 1-0 in favor of Jupiter.

Two innings later in the bottom of the fourth, Martinez led off with a solo home run, his first of the season, to right field doubling the Jupiter lead to 2-0. The Hammerheads would cap their scoring in the very next inning. With two outs and a runner at first base, Vradenburg recorded his second double of the night scoring Jesus Hernandez from first base to make it 3-0.

Juan Reynoso would pitch two scoreless frames in relief and Josh Ekness (Sv, 3) finished the night on the mound with a scoreless top of the ninth to record his third save of the year and completed the 3-0 shutout victory over Dunedin.

Vradenburg finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles, two walks, an RBI, and a run scored. The Jupiter offense finished with just four hits on the night and committed three errors on defense. However, the Jupiter pitching staff has recorded 17 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to the top of the first inning Tuesday night in the 4-3 win.

Jupiter looks for their fourth win in a row on Thursday, April 25 when they host the Dunedin Blue Jays at 6:30 p.m. Brandon White gets the start on the mound for the Hammerheads for his third start of the season. Every Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and you can click here to become a member of the Thirsty Thursday program. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Florida State League Stories from April 24, 2024

