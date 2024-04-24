Late Home Run Drops Marauders on Wednesday Night

CLEARWATER, FL - In another close contest that featured four lead changes on Wednesday night, the Bradenton Marauders fell to the Clearwater Threshers 5-3 at BayCare Ballpark.

Bradenton broke through in the scorer's column first in the top of the first. After Omar Alonzo tallied a one-out double, Garret Forrester singled back up the middle two batters later to score Alfonzo and give the Marauders a 1-0 lead.

The Bradenton lead lasted until the second inning when the Threshers plated a pair of runs to take their first lead of the evening. Hung-Leng Chang started off strong retiring the first four batters of the game until Luis Caicuto reached on an error in the second. The next batter, Bryson Ware, hit a triple to right-center field to score Caicuto and tie the game at one. Two batters later, Niko Pouaka-Grego hit another triple to right-center to make it 2-1 Threshers. Both runs were unearned against Chang who ended up striking out four batters and walking just one in five innings.

The Marauders retook the lead in the fifth against starter Micah Ottenbreit. Jeral Toledo singled and stole second base to begin the inning before Herman singled to place runners at first and third with one out. After Ottenbreit picked up a strikeout, Forrester doubled to deep right field to tie the game again at two. Herman later scored on a wild pitch thrown by reliever Ethan Chenault to hand the Marauders a 3-2 advantage.

The final lead change of the night came in the sixth inning when Ware clubbed a go-ahead two-run home run down the left field line against Magdiel Cotto (2-2) to push the Threshers forward at 4-3. Pouaka-Grego doubled in another run in the eighth to finalize the scoring.

After Jose Pena (1-0) tossed two scoreless frames, Drew Garrett recorded (SV,1) the last six outs to close out the contest.

In his Single-A debut for the Marauders, Inmer Lobo punched out a pair in a scoreless inning.

The Marauders and Threshers continue their six-game series on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton will send RHP Antwone Kelly (0-2, 11.70) to the mound, while the Threshers will turn to RHP Braydon Tucker (1-0, 2.31)

