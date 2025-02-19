Jumbo Shrimp to Become Honey Drippers on May 24-25, August 30-31

February 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate the city's historic Eastside neighborhood by becoming the Jacksonville Honey Drippers for a pair of Honey Drippers Weekends on May 24 & 25, when the club hosts the Memphis Redbirds with Saturday's 6:35 p.m. game and Sunday's 6:05 p.m. contest, and August 30 & 31 for 6:35 p.m. first pitches on both Saturday and Sunday at VyStar Ballpark. The Honey Drippers are the first alternate identity rebrand in the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present).

The Honey Dripper, a delicious frozen treat served in a variety of flavors while often including fresh fruit, is a summer tradition that goes by different names across many locales in the American South. The Honey Dripper moniker, however, can be traced to Jacksonville and is one of Northeast Florida's many illustrious symbols of home, including in the city's OutEast neighborhood. Throughout each Honey Drippers Weekend, fans will be able to sample the sweet treat at VyStar Ballpark.

"Similar to attending a Jumbo Shrimp game, the Honey Dripper has been an outstanding way to bring Jacksonville's community together for many years," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We are so excited for the Honey Dripper and Jumbo Shrimp traditions to join together while honoring the historic OutEast neighborhood for a weekend of Affordable Family Fun."

As part of the night, the Jumbo Shrimp will don specially designed Honey Drippers hats and jerseys. The club will also be giving away a special Honey Drippers item to the first 2,000 fans prior to each Saturday game and the first 500 fans prior to each Sunday game of Honey Drippers Weekend. The club's full promotional calendar will be released on Monday, February 24.

Single-game tickets for Honey Drippers Weekend, as well as for the entirety of the 2025 season, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24. Fans can also secure Honey Drippers Weekend tickets and any 2025 date with season tickets, mini plans and group outings that are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

Honey Drippers merchandise is available for preorder online 24/7 at www.jaxshrimp.com/shop.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.