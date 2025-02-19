Bats Single Game Tickets on Sale February 20

February 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats today announced that single game tickets for the 2025 season are set to go on sale this Thursday, February 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at BatsBaseball.com, in-person at the Louisville Slugger Field box office, or on the phone by calling (502) 614-4500.

Thursday morning is the first opportunity for the general public to secure individual tickets for the upcoming Bats season, which will feature memorable moments and promotions for fans of all ages. Reserved seats start as low as $9, with Bats baseball remaining one of the most family-friendly and affordable experiences in all of Louisville.

Among the highlights of the 2025 season will be the return of Bats baseball to Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday, April 12. The Bats will wear specialty Kentucky Derby Festival jerseys for the 2:05 p.m. game against Indianapolis. The Crashers will perform in a post-game concert on the field before the annual fireworks show ends the night. The Bats have teamed up with the Kentucky Derby Festival to offer a special co-branded Pegasus Pin, which includes a ticket to the Thunder Over Louisville Bats game, access to Pin Perk Promotions, and access to Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pin admission areas. The Pegasus Pin package can be purchased HERE. The game on April 12 is expected to sell out, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as early as possible.

Single game ticket packages are also on sale, with fans getting a chance to secure one-of-a-kind collectibles with their tickets. Among the packages available are an Opening Night package that includes a 25th season commemorative cup on March 28, a Pickle(Ball) Night package that includes a Pickleball Paddle on April 25, and a Denny Crum bobblehead for University of Louisville Alumni Night on May 9. More ticket packages will be available in the coming weeks.

The 2025 season will continue a long tradition of weekly promotions including Taco Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays, Thrifty Thursdays, Friday Gametime Happy Hour, and Kids Day Sundays, along with fan favorites like Star Wars Night, Copa de la Diversion, Dog Nights, Mash and Bash, and so much more. The full 2025 promotional schedule can be found HERE.

The club will be celebrating the 25th season of Bats baseball at Louisville Slugger Field throughout 2025, including hosting several throwback games, such as Redbirds and RiverBats nights.

For fans interested in more than single game tickets, plans are available ranging from five-game plans all the way to full-season tickets for all 75 Bats home games.

Opening Night for the 2025 Bats season is set for Friday, March 28 against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, at 7:05 p.m.

