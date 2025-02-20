Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning February 24

February 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Single-game tickets for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2025 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24 for all 75 regular season home games from April 1 through September 14.

The 2025 season means fans will experience a completely reimagined gameday experience as part of VyStar Ballpark's Project NEXT renovations, the first major renovation to the facility since its opening in 2003. The Project NEXT renovations, which began in 2024 with the addition of a new videoboard, ribbon boards and concourse fans has continued throughout the ballpark in 2025.

The completely redesigned VyStar Ballpark experience begins with the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza, a brand-new front porch to welcome fans like never before. In right field, Project NEXT plans include a multi-level building making the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store accessible on the street level, and on the concourse level, an incredible space that will be downtown Jacksonville's newest spot for banquets and meetings. A refreshed concourse and redesigned concessions, as well as the enhanced PNC Home Plate Club, will help fans savor a brand-new food and beverage experience unrivaled in the history of VyStar Ballpark.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or online at www.jaxshrimp.com.

Jumbo Shrimp ticket pricing is as follows:

General Admission (Primrose Little Sluggers Lawn): $5 per ticket, $9 assurance price

Military Field Reserved (Sections 101, 114-117): $ 7 per ticket, $11 assurance price * Must purchase online via this link with validation from ID.me

Military Dugout Reserved (Sections 102-113): $11 per ticket, $15 assurance price * Must purchase online via this link with validation from ID.me

Outfield Reserved (Sections 118-120): $7 per ticket, $11 assurance price

Field Reserved (Sections 101, 114-117): $17 per ticket, $21 assurance price

Dugout Reserved (Sections 102-113): $21 per ticket, $25 assurance price

VyStar Crustacean Corner: $35 per ticket, $39 assurance price *Swivel seat; Includes $10 loaded value credit

PNC Bank Home Plate Club (PNC1-PNC4): $125 per ticket, $129 assurance price *Includes all-inclusive food & beverage experience in brand-new PNC Bank Home Plate Club with domestic beer and house wine

Wheelhouse Captain's Chairs (Wheelhouse front row): $42 per ticket, $46 assurance price *Includes $15 loaded value credit

*Assurance Tickets are exchangeable tickets that provide flexibility to change the game fans will attend. Assurance Tickets are exchangeable for a ticket of equal or lesser value to a different game within the same regular season based on availability. Assurance Tickets must be exchanged 24 hours prior to the first pitch of the game at (904)-358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. Assurance Tickets are not exchangeable from this point and no refunds will be issued if you do not exchange your Assurance Ticket.

All fans have access to the Coors Light Tiki Terrace and Wheelhouse, two areas that were part of owner Ken Babby's more than $2 million invested in ballpark improvements since 2016. The improvements, along with the VyStar Crustacean Corner and suite renovations, were recognized in October 2016 by Crew Jacksonville with its inaugural Initiative IMPACT Award for significant contribution to the Northeast Florida region.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2025 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

