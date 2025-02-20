Jumbo Shrimp Launch Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club
February 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans 12 years old & under can now take part in the most exclusive hangout in Crustacean Nation, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp unveiled their Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club.
For just $45 per child, Junior Jumbos receive:
One general admission ticket to every Sunday game home at VyStar Ballpark, plus two bonus games (Home Opener, April 1; Back To School Night; August 2)
Junior Jumbos Club Member T-shirt
ID badge
10% discount at the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store
Preseason pickup party to receive ID badge, T-shirt
One pregame player autograph session (date to be announced)
One pregame parade (date to be announced)
Midseason ice cream social (date to be announced)
Parents can register their child for the Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club via this link. For questions, please reach out to Jumbo Shrimp community relations coordinator Sydney Ryan at Sydney@jaxshrimp.com or (904) 358-2846 ext. 106.
Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2025 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from February 20, 2025
- Jumbo Shrimp Launch Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning February 24 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jumbo Shrimp Launch Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club
- Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning February 24
- Jumbo Shrimp to Become Honey Drippers on May 24-25, August 30-31
- Raines, Ribault Continue Rivalry with Sixth Annual High School Heritage Classic
- Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Preseason Job Fairs February 19, March 15, March 18