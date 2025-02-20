Jumbo Shrimp Launch Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club

February 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans 12 years old & under can now take part in the most exclusive hangout in Crustacean Nation, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp unveiled their Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club.

For just $45 per child, Junior Jumbos receive:

One general admission ticket to every Sunday game home at VyStar Ballpark, plus two bonus games (Home Opener, April 1; Back To School Night; August 2)

Junior Jumbos Club Member T-shirt

ID badge

10% discount at the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store

Preseason pickup party to receive ID badge, T-shirt

One pregame player autograph session (date to be announced)

One pregame parade (date to be announced)

Midseason ice cream social (date to be announced)

Parents can register their child for the Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club via this link. For questions, please reach out to Jumbo Shrimp community relations coordinator Sydney Ryan at Sydney@jaxshrimp.com or (904) 358-2846 ext. 106.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2025 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

