Jumbo Shrimp Offer Holiday Packs for Gift-Giving Season
December 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are providing the perfect gift and stocking stuffer for the holiday season.
Fans have the choice of two different holiday packs that feature undated ticket vouchers for the 2023 season, an adjustable Jumbo Shrimp cap and a $25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp VyStar Credit Union Souvenir Store.
The club's Holiday Packs begin at $170 and packages include:
SANTA PACKAGE ($220 for a dugout reserved 10-pack; $415 for a dugout reserved 20-pack)
Undated dugout reserved (Sections 102-113) ticket vouchers
$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store
Free Jumbo Shrimp hat
ELF PACKAGE ($170 for a field reserved flex 10-pack; $315 for a field reserved flex 20-pack)
Undated field reserved (Section 101, 114-120) ticket vouchers
$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store
Free Jumbo Shrimp hat
Fans can purchase Holiday Packs by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.In addition, the club's season tickets, and mini-plans are on sale and can be reserved by calling the club. More information is available on www.jaxshrimp.com.
