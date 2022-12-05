Victory Field to Host Food Drive-Thru Distribution Event on Monday, December 12

December 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In partnership with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and Indiana WIC, the Indianapolis Indians are set to host a food drive-thru distribution event at Victory Field on Monday, Dec. 12. Food distribution from Gleaners' Mega Fresh Mobile Pantry begins at 3 PM and continues until 5 PM.

"One of Indianapolis' greatest challenges is combating food hunger," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "We are thrilled to partner with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and Indiana WIC in welcoming hundreds of Central Indiana families to this year's food distribution event."

Families must enter Victory Field's parking lot off West Street. After receiving their boxed goods, vehicles will exit the lot onto Maryland Street.

"We're pleased to partner with Indiana WIC and the Indianapolis Indians on another mobile distribution at Victory Field," said Fred Glass, president/CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. "Times are tough for so many people right now, particularly families with young children. With the holidays approaching, families are struggling to balance basic needs like food, with a desire to make the season special for their kids."

"Indiana WIC is so excited to be partnering with the Indianapolis Indians and Gleaners Food Bank in finding new and creative ways to connect Hoosier families with food resources," explained Laura Chavez, director of Indiana WIC. "We hope this drive-thru event allows families to help meet their needs for healthy food."

The Indians open their 2023 season on March 31 at Victory Field. Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.