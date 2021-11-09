July 4th Headlines Somerset Patriots 2022 Fireworks Schedule

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced their fireworks schedule for the 2022 season.

The Patriots will host 20 fireworks dates at TD Bank Ballpark, including their first-ever Independence Day show on Monday, July 4th.

Fireworks are scheduled for the following dates:

Tuesday, April 12th vs. Erie at 6:35 pm

Friday, April 15th vs. Erie at 6:35 pm

Saturday, April 30th vs. Portland at 6:35 pm

Friday, May 6th vs. New Hampshire at 6:35 pm

Saturday, May 21st vs. Reading at 6:35 pm

Friday, June 10th vs. Akron at 7:05 pm

Saturday, June 11th vs. Akron at 7:05 pm

Thursday, June 23rd vs. Hartford at 7:05 pm

Saturday, June 25th vs. Hartford at 7:05 pm

Monday, July 4th vs. Bowie at 7:05 pm

Friday, July 8th vs. Bowie at 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 9th vs. Bowie at 7:05 pm

Friday, July 22nd vs. Reading at 7:05 pm

Saturday, July 23rd vs. Reading at 7:05 pm

Thursday, August 4th vs. Binghamton at 7:05 pm

Saturday, August 6th vs. Binghamton at 7:05 pm

Saturday, August 13th vs. Hartford at 7:05 pm

Wednesday, August 24th vs. New Hampshire at 7:05 pm

Saturday, August 27th vs. New Hampshire at 7:05 pm

Saturday, September 17th vs. Portland at 6:35 pm

More information regarding 2022 promotions and tickets sales will be announced in the coming weeks.

