July 3rd Among Third Wave of Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

November 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - A third wave of BlueClaws single-game tickets, including the July 3rd Independence Week Celebration, are now on sale. The BlueClaws put two previous waves including Opening Night and Memorial Day weekend, and Father's Day on June 15th, on sale in previous weeks.

Among the 15 games going on sale in this wave are Thursday, Friday and Sunday of Opening Week (April 10th, 11th, and 13th), Mother's Day (May 11th), and two summer Sundays (June 22nd and August 24th).

Over 40 games are currently available for fans to purchase as single-game tickets, with the three highlights being Opening Night (April 8th), Father's Day (June 15th), and July 3rd. July 3rd is a Thursday, so it will be a Thirsty Thursday with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar

Tickets sold during this period will be just $15, $3 off the day of game price.

While not every game is currently on sale, fans can lock in tickets to any game of their choosing with the purchase of a BlueClaws Membership Plan. These 5 or 10-Game Plans include a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game. They also include a Boardwalk game play at each game. Finally, each plan comes with complementary tickets for Opening Night.

5-Game Membership Plans are just $80 and 10-Game Plans are just $150.

The 2025 schedule opens on Tuesday, April 8th at 6:35 pm - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. Click here to see the full 2025 BlueClaws schedule.

For additional information, please contact a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

