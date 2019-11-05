Juliano Commits to Another Year

November 5, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Port Huron Prowlers exchange high fives with the bench

(Port Huron Prowlers) Port Huron Prowlers exchange high fives with the bench(Port Huron Prowlers)

The Port Huron Prowlers are excited to announce that forward Jonathan Juliano will be returning for the 2019-2020 FPHL season.

Juliano is coming off a 36-point season where he registered 11 goals and 25 assists in 40 games. He provided a depth role for the Prowlers offense last season and a great veteran presence in the locker room.

Coming into his seventh season in the FPHL, Juliano has had a decorated career in the league. Juliano is a two-time Commissioner's Cup Champion, winning with the Dayton Demonz in 2014 and the Danville Dashers in 2017. The veteran's best season came during the 2014-2015 campaign when he notched 20 goals and 36 assists in 55 games with the Dashers. He ranks sixth all-time in games played (265) and has tallied 97 goals and 173 assists in his FPHL career.

With Juliano signing on for another season, head coach Joe Pace is thrilled to get a player that's great on and off the ice.

"This will be his third season with us. We've had him in a limited role the last two seasons and this year we expect him to play upwards of 40 games. He provides a great veteran presence for young guys and he can still produce at this level."

You can catch Jonathan Juliano and the rest of the Prowlers when Port Huron faces the Columbus River Dragons on November 8th for their home opener.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2019

Juliano Commits to Another Year - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.