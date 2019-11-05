Rumble Bees Make First Trade

November 5, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - On this date, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees, members of the FPHL (Federal Prospects Hockey League), have completed their first-ever trade transaction as they prepare for a two-games' home-and-home weekend series against the Mentor Ice Breakers.

The Rumble Bees have announced the acquisition of defenseman MARC STEELE and cash considerations from the FPHL reigning Regular Season and Commissioner Cup Champions Carolina Thunderbirds in exchange for the playing rights to forward Joe Cangelosi. The deal takes effect immediately.

STEELE, 23, will be arriving on the Battle Creek pro hockey scene having seen action in two games thus far in this early season for the Carolina club. In those two outings, the 6-2, 210lb left-hand shooting native of Danville, NH has recorded 2-points on 2-assists while collecting 4-PIM. Prior to embarking on his pro career in this 2019-20 season, the Rumble Bees newest defenseman enjoyed an outstanding two seasons at Springfield College in nearby Manchester, NH where he averaged over a point a game, again, generating significant offense from the blue line. In 31-outings, he amassed 36-points on 18-goals, 18-assists, totaling 52-PIM.

Rumble Bees Head Coach Clint Hagmaier is looking forward to infusing Steele into his lineup. "Marc is a strong, solid defenseman who has great size and ability. He has demonstrated an offensive touch that should prove to be a major asset for our hockey club. We are looking forward to having him in our lineup beginning this weekend."

Steele is expected to make his Rumble Bees debut on Friday night when his new team caps a season-opening five- games' homestand Friday night, November 8th when they play game number three of their extended four-games' series against East Division rival Mentor. Opening face-off is set for 7:35 pm at The Rink Battle Creek.

The two teams will tangle one more time this Saturday night, November 9th when Battle Creek makes its first-ever foreign ice expedition as they sojourn to Mentor for encore combat with the Ice Breakers with game time being 6:30 pm.

For their Friday night home encounter event, the Rumble Bees organization is presenting another ever-popular "2-6-9 NIGHT" with great discounts on Rumble Bees' concessions and team merchandise.

Rumble Bees Season Tickets and Single Game Tickets are on sale at the Rumble Bees office located in The Rink Battle Creek; phone (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com or on any of the social media platforms @bcrumblebees.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.