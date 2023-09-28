Josh Wilson Announced as Next Growlers Pitching Coach

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers are excited to announce that Josh Wilson has been named the new pitching coach for the 2024 season. Currently, Wilson is the Assistant pitching coach and bench coach at the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain in Mena, Arkansas. Before his time at Rich Mountain, Wilson helped run the East Texas Spikes Organization in Tyler, Texas.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Growlers for the upcoming season," Wilson said. "It's an honor to be a part of such a prestigious team in the Northwoods League, and I'm eager to contribute to the team's continued success."

"We are excited to welcome Josh to the Growlers organization," Growlers manager Cody Piechocki said. "His resume as a player and coach is one that I feel really lends itself to developing our pitchers into future pros. His experience as a former professional will be an invaluable resource to our guys on their path to the big leagues. His attention to detail, doing the little things, and his focus on developing his athletes into outstanding men on and off the field made it very apparent that he was going to be a great fit for our culture in Kalamazoo."

Originally from Carrollton, Texas, Wilson was the 2nd round (70th overall) draft pick in the 2005 Major League Baseball draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent seven years in the minor leagues with the organization, appearing in 160 total innings and making it as high as AA with the Springfield Cardinals.

"What excites me most about the upcoming season is the opportunity to work with talented young pitchers and help them grow both as athletes and individuals," Wilson said. "I'm looking forward to witnessing their development and contributing to the team's success on the field. The Northwoods League has a rich history and passionate fan base, which adds to the excitement of being part of the Growlers organization. There's nowhere else I'd rather be."

The hopes for Wilson in regard to the upcoming season are to help the Growlers develop a strong pitching staff and provide players with the guidance and support they need to excel on, and off, the field. He is married to Cecily and the couple have two kids: Austin (13) and Cason (7).

