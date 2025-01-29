Josey Williamson to Play for MoonDogs

The Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome all-around infielder Josey Williamson to the Team for the 2025 season! Williamson will join the dog squad from the University of Alabama following his spring freshman season.

Williamson is an Alabama native coming from the high school, Hartselle. He is a lefty batter with a lot of power and much grit as he has been defined by coaches. In his high school career, he was described as a "returning senior hitter who has delivered some big swings over the past couple of seasons and will look to lead the offense this season". He has got some great power behind his swing and Coach Danny Kneeland agrees.

Coach Kneeland says "He is a top 500 freshman, and coming to us from Alabama. He is a very talented and gritty player that can be used around the infield."

Williamson will be able to contribute to the squad this summer both offensively and defensively as he has shown he is a great player both ways. "Top-25 in the junior class in AL. Williamson is one of the top pure hitters in the state regardless of graduation class", it is safe to say we have a good one on our hands for the MoonDogs season!

Willamson is ready to get to Mankato and work as he says "I could not be more excited to play for the MoonDogs!".

