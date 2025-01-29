Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Set Front Office for 2025

FOND DU LAC, WI - Cassidy Caya has been hired as the Box Office Manager for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. She joins General Manager Jim Misudek and Operations Manager Jakob Petersen on the full-time staff.

Caya, born in River Falls, Wisconsin, but grew up mostly in Minnesota, is a 2024 graduate of University of Oklahoma with a degree in Business Administration specializing in Sports Business. She spent the 2024 season as a Hospitality Intern for the Dock Spiders before joining the team in a full-time capacity. She will be responsible for developing local relationships among season ticket holders and local businesses through ticket package offerings, group outings, and picnics. Caya will also manage the club's box office, oversee Team Store operations, and lead video production efforts.

"We couldn't be happier to add Cassidy to our front office," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "She brings a strong work ethic, an eagerness to learn, and a dedication to continuous growth that aligns perfectly with our organization's commitment to the community."

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. The promotions and daily special schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and will once again feature giveaway items, daily specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

