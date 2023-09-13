Jose Canseco to Slug Home Runs at WellSpan Park

(York, Pa.) - Two-time World Series Champion Jose Canseco will take on all challengers next month at WellSpan Park, and the York Revolution is inviting all fans to catch the legendary slugger in action.

The York Revolution announced today that Canseco will appear Sunday, October 15, in the Jose Canseco Home Run Derby Challenge presented by TBW Charities, Inc.

Open to baseball and softball players of all ages, the Derby Challenge will feature three age groups (12 and under, 13 to 17, and 18 and older), each of which will compete in four rounds of competition. Players that advance to the final round will go head-to-head with Canseco himself.

Registration for participants is $75 and includes an autograph and photo opportunity with the six-time MLB All-Star. General admission tickets are available for $10 each.

To register to participate in the Derby Challenge, click here. For general admission spectator tickets, go to www.yorkrevolution.com/canseco.

