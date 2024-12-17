Jordan Skelton Re-Signs with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season

December 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Jordan Skelton has re-signed with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season. This will be Skelton's 3rd season with the club, having originally come across the mountains from North Carolina FC early in 2024.

"[I'm] really excited to be back in Knoxville for 2025," said Skelton, "There's a lot of potential with this upcoming season and [I'm] excited to see what's in store for us."

Jordan Skelton saw 29 appearances across all competitions for One Knox in 2024, and captained the club to our first professional playoff appearance.

Pending league and federation approval.

