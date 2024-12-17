Jordan Skelton Re-Signs with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season
December 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC News Release
Jordan Skelton has re-signed with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season. This will be Skelton's 3rd season with the club, having originally come across the mountains from North Carolina FC early in 2024.
"[I'm] really excited to be back in Knoxville for 2025," said Skelton, "There's a lot of potential with this upcoming season and [I'm] excited to see what's in store for us."
Jordan Skelton saw 29 appearances across all competitions for One Knox in 2024, and captained the club to our first professional playoff appearance.
Pending league and federation approval.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from December 17, 2024
- Charlotte Independence Announce 2025 Season Ticket Renewals and Deposits - Charlotte Independence
- Jordan Skelton Re-Signs with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season - One Knoxville SC
- Greenville Triumph Welcomes Ropapa Mensah for 2025 Season - Greenville Triumph SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- Jordan Skelton Re-Signs with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season
- Sivert Haugli Staying with One Knox for 2025 Season
- Johan Garibay Stays with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season
- Dani Fernandez Re-Signs with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season
- James Thomas Re-Signs with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season