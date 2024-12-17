Greenville Triumph Welcomes Ropapa Mensah for 2025 Season

December 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah, will join the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club, pending league and federation approval. The 27-year-old has played for many clubs throughout his 10-year career, including USL Championship teams Sporting Kansas City II and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Additionally, he competed for Port Fouad SC, a successful club in the Egyptian Premier League. He was most recently a member of the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, where he recorded 21 goals over two seasons. Mensah has proven himself to be a valuable asset, having 13 game-winning goals during his career and being in the top ten for multiple 2024 USL League One categories including:

Goals, 9 (4th)

Penalty Kicks Made, 2 (4th)

Shots on Target/90, 1.20 (9th)

He was named the USL League One Player of the Month in April, 2024 with 5 goal contributions that month. Mensah played an important role for the Red Wolves last season, totaling 1,273 minutes across 18 matches.

Mensah will join Greenville's nine returning players as the club's first new signee for 2025.

